Oswego swears in new police officer

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman, right, administers the oath of office to new Oswego Police patrol officer Patryk Bednarz, left, during the March 4 Village Board meeting. Looking on his Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin, center. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego swore in its latest police officer during the March 4 Village Board meeting.

Prior to being hired by the Oswego Police Department, Patryk Bednarz had been with the Chicago and Orland Park police departments. The 27-year-old attended Joliet Junior College.

“Patrick enjoys spending time with his family,” Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin said in introducing Bednarz at the Village Board meeting. “His soon-to-be hobby is going to be as a father, because his wife, Ashley, is expecting in June.”

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman administered the oath of office to Bednarz. During the meeting, Kauffman also honored Anthony Snow for 20 years of service with the Oswego Police Department.

“Anthony is an exceptional officer with OPD and I want to thank him very, very much for all of his service with the police department these past couple of decades,” Kauffman said. “And I wish him all the success in the years to come.”