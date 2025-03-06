Oswego approves contract for construction of new public works facility

Brine and other liquids sit in indoor tanks at the Oswego Public Works headquarters. (Sandy Bressner)

Oswego continues to move ahead with plans to build a new public works facility to keep up with the village’s needs as it continues to grow.

At the March 4 Oswego Village Board meeting, trustees unanimously approved a professional service agreement with Addison-based Frederick Quinn Corporation to design and construct the village’s new public works facility.

The current public works facility was constructed in 2002. Right now, numerous pieces of equipment have to be stored outdoors because there is a limited amount of space in the building.

Nineteen pieces of equipment – valued at between $2 million and $2.5 million – have to be stored outdoors. In addition, there is no office space left in the building.

The preconstruction phase will cost $35,000.

“That’s for schematic design and the bidding process,” Oswego Facilities Manager Steve Raasch told village trustees. “The general condition fees will be $27,500 per month for the length of the construction process. The amount will be determined once the construction schedule is completed. Lastly, the construction fees will be 2.5% of the total construction costs.”

Raasch said the total costs will be determined at the end of the construction.

“The estimated amount will be revised once the village board approves, or provides direction, to which construction option they would like the staff to proceed with,” he said.

At their March 18 meeting, village trustees are set to vote on what option to go with.

There has been a plan to expand the existing building since 2008, knowing that the village was growing. The existing building was constructed for a population of 20,000 to 25,000.

Oswego now has a population of more than 34,000, according to the 2020 U.S. census. As Oswego looks to build a new public works facility to keep up with the village’s needs as it continues to grow, officials have determined that more land is needed for the project.

At the Jan. 21 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees voted to buy a 2.5 acre parcel in the Stonehill Business Park for $600,000. The property is located immediately east of the current public works facility at 100 Theodore Drive.