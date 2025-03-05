Mill Street Bridge Commemorative Sign Program Returns for 2025

Montgomery will once again host its Mill Street Bridge Commemorative Sign Program with registration open through May 1, 2025. (Photo provided by the Village of Montgomery)

Montgomery’s Mill Street Bridge Commemorative Sign Program will return this summer after a brief hiatus due to a 2022-2023 improvement project.

The popular program, which attracts over 300 participants annually, allows individuals and groups to sponsor memorial signs displayed between the bridge’s flower planters each spring and summer.

A joint effort between the Village of Montgomery Public Works Department and the Montgomery Beautification Committee, the program enhances the area’s beauty, promotes sustainability and fosters community pride.

“We are happy to have the signs return to the bridge on Mill Street,” said Executive Assistant of the Public Works Department, Renee Mason, in a news release from the city. “This program allows residents to honor loved ones through commemorative signage.”

For several years, Mason has been at the heart of the project, assisting in coordinating the efforts of hanging hundreds of commemorative signs each year.

The Friends of the Mill Street Bridge Commemorative Sign Program encourages residents, businesses and community groups to purchase personalized signs, with proceeds supporting the upkeep of the bridge’s floral planters.

These planters enhance the village’s appearance and provide a habitat for pollinators, promoting ecological health.

Registration for the Friends of the Mill Street Bridge Commemorative Sign Program is open through May 1.

Registration forms are available on the Village website or can be picked up from the Village Hall (200 N. River St.) during regular business hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information or to inquire about the program, contact the Public Works Department at 331-212-9044 or email rmason@montgomeryil.org.