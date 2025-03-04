Yorkville officials seek $55K in emergency repairs after city well fails

Yorkville City Council is meeting on March 4 to approve emergency repairs totaling $55,000 on a city well that has entered failure. (Joey Weslo)

After a city-owned well has failed, Yorkville city officials are having an urgent meeting to approve the necessary emergency repairs.

“With warmer weather right around the corner, we do not want to be without a well when residents start using larger quantities of water regularly,” Public Works Director Eric Dhuse said in city documents.

City officials are adamant about beginning work immediately, including removing the faulty pump and motor and replacing the equipment, because the entire project could take months to complete.

Current estimates on the construction for Well No. 9 total $55,000. There is no current timeframe on reinstallation of the well or when it will be fully-functional again for city-residents, according to city documents.

The well has been down since February, 15, with functional problems in the equipment below ground.

Workers already began digging their shovels in over the weekend to begin removing the well motor and pump. All equipment that needs to be replaced should be removed by March 4.

City Council is meeting on March 4 to fully approve all the necessary costs for the well construction project.