Oswego Village Board candidate forum to take place Monday

The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce will host an Oswego Village Board candidate forum Monday night.

The forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill. Six candidates are running for three four-year terms and two candidates are running for a two-year term in the April 1 consolidated election.

Oswego Village Trustee Jennifer Jones Sinnott, a Republican who was first elected in 2021, is running along with fellow Republicans and former Oswego Village Board trustees Jim Marter II and Terry Olson.

Incumbent trustee Karen Novy, a Democrat who was appointed to the Oswego Village Board in July 2023, is also on the ballot along with Democrats Rachelle Koenig and James Cooper.

Former Oswego Public Works Director/Village Engineer Jennifer Hughes, a Democrat, is running for the two-year term on the Village Board along with Lori West, a Republican.

Novy was appointed to the Village Board in July 2023 after newly elected Village Trustee Luis Perez resigned to pursue an out-of-state job opportunity. Perez was elected to the Village Board in April 2023 and his term expires in April 2027.

He previously served on the Village Board from 2015 to 2021. The person elected to the two-year term will serve the remaining two years of his term.