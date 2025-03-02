Expungement free legal clinic at Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville

A free clinic to provide community members legal assistance on how to seal or expunge their eligible criminal records is being hosted at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville from noon to 4 p.m., Friday, April 25. (Mark Foster)

A free clinic to provide community members legal assistance on how to seal or expunge their eligible criminal records is being hosted at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville from noon to 4 p.m., Friday, April 25.

Clients must meet financial eligibility requirements. Registration for the provided services is required by March 21. You can register by visiting this link.

The event is being hosted by the Prairie State Legal Services and the Public Interest Law Initiative’s Criminal Records Relief Clinic.

During the clinic, volunteer attorneys will consult clients on their available options. They will also prepare the documents to request an expungement or sealing of eligible records, and provide guidance on the process, according to a release.

Prairie Street Legal Services offers free legal services to low-income people and those over 60-years old who have serious civil legal problems and require help.

You can learn more about the organization by visiting pslegal.org.