Oswego’s Kiyah Chavez advances to state wrestling semifinals: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Wrestling

IHSA state tournament: Oswego senior Kiyah Chavez advanced to the semifinals of the 155-pound division with two wins on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Chavez (42-9) pinned Freeburg’s Grace Stratton in 1:11, then won by technical fall over Morton’s Violet Mayo. She will wrestle undefeated Teagan Aurich of Plainfield South in the semifinal.

Fellow senior Aaliyah Roldan is still alive for a medal in wrestlebacks at 120. Roldan dropped her first match at state, then won her next two by pin and decision.

Oswego East’s Quinn Janssens won her first match, but dropped her next two to finish her season.

Boys Swimming

IHSA state meet: Oswego Co-op’s 400-yard freestyle relay team of Chase Maier, Owen Lippoldt, Tyler Liska and Ethan Schrader swam the top time in prelims of 3:02.35 to lead finalists.

Maier also had the third-fastest 500 free time and sixth-fastest 200, Schrader seventh in the 200 free and Lippoldt eighth in the 50 free.