Oswego School Dist. 308 students to lead community discussion

The Oswego Community Unit School District 308 Board of Education invites students, staff, parents, and community members to participate in its annual student-focused spring forum.

A new format debuting this year, Speak & Spark: A Student-Led Roundtable Discussion, will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Plank Junior High School, 510 Secretariat Lane in Oswego.

This forum will provide an opportunity for open dialogue on key issues impacting students today. Discussion topics will include:

Cell phones and their impact

Respect and communication

Class attendance and its effects

Cultural and relational responsiveness

Academics and extracurricular activities

Junior high and high school students are encouraged to attend with their parents/guardians to share perspectives, exchange ideas, and collaborate on solutions.

This event fosters conversations between students, student leaders, district administrators and the Board of Education— helping to shape a more informed and inclusive school experience, states a news release from District. 308.