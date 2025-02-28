Yorkville Public Library to host My College Planning event, Read with Paws and more this March

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming programs for March:

Escape Room Adventure: The Escape Room Adventure will be available during the month of March. Participants will need to use the clues to unlock the boxes before the next group arrives, with only 30 minutes to complete the challenge. To schedule an appointment, contact the Youth Services Department at 630-553-4354, ext. 108, or stop in for more information.

3D Printing (Virtual): Leah English provides a step-by-step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad, an easy-to-use 3D CAD design tool. Participants can create an object for 3D printing by following the tutorial available on the library’s YouTube channel. 3D prints are $.20/gram. Creations can be submitted via email at YPL3DPrint@gmail.com.

DROP IN STORY TIME (at YPL): At 10:30 a.m. every Friday, children’s area volunteers from The Friends of the Library will lead a special reading during Drop In Story Time.

Chess Club: From 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 1, participants can join the Chess Club. Registration is available on the YPL website. Instructor Tash Uray will provide guidance for both beginners and advanced players.

Window Art: From March 3 to 8, participants can come in at any time during that week to help liven up the library with window art. Space is limited, so registration is required on the website.

Tots and Toddlers: At 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 3, and Thursday, March 13, children will enjoy songs, stories, and dancing during Tots & Toddlers. A take-home craft will also be provided. Registration is required on the YPL website.

Mommy and Me Yoga: From 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, March 4 and 18, participants can bond with their little ones while exploring yoga inspired by their favorite children’s books. This class includes simple breathing exercises, playful yoga poses, songs, games, and story time. Through the session, children and parents will use their imaginations while increasing strength, flexibility, and balance. Registration is required.

Preschool Zone: At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 5, participants can join us for engaging books and activities designed for children and their caregivers.

My College Planning: Excell and Empower (Webinar): At 6 p.m. On Wednesday, March 5, families can join the “Empower & Excel: Successful College Transition for High School Students with 504 Plans & IEPs” webinar. This workshop ensures students with learning or physical differences are fully equipped to unleash their potential in college. Participants will learn how to navigate college applications and disability disclosure, transition from high school IEPs/504 plans, self-advocate for accommodations, utilize campus resources and supports, develop essential academic strategies and self-care, and build confidence, leadership and responsibility. Both financial and academic aspects of college planning will be discussed. This workshop is designed for parents of middle and high school students.

Spanish Story Time: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 6, volunteers from the YHS National Spanish Honor Society will read books in Spanish to the group. This is a drop-in event, and everyone is welcome to join for this new program.

LEGO Kits: From March 10 to March 15, participants can come by the library during open hours to pick up a themed container of various LEGOs. Using only the provided bricks and their creativity, participants can build their creations in the library. All creations will be added to the LEGO display at the library.

LEGO Meet Up: From 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 10, participants can join us to make amazing LEGO creations and hang out with others. LEGOs will be provided, and you bring the creativity.

Junior Threads and More: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, participants can come hang out and work on unfinished projects, show off finished projects or check out what others are doing. Whether you crochet, knit, needlepoint, sew, quilt or like to draw, this is a great chance to meet new people.

Toddler Play: Caregivers and toddlers can stop by the library at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 12, to play and meet new friends. No registration is needed.

Spanish Story Time (Facebook): Join Señora Katalina on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page for Story Time in Spanish at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 12. This session will be recorded for your convenience.

Book Club (Grade 1-2): From 4:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, March 12 and 19, participants will read an easy-read chapter book. Please register for both dates on the YPL website.

Artful Beginnings (Preschool): At 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 17, preschoolers can check out this program. We will read a book and then create a fun craft project. Please register in advance and dress for the mess. If you have multiple children, please register each child separately.

Literacy Centers:

Tuesday, March 18 to Friday, March 21

Stop by anytime from Tuesday to Thursday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. to experience a parent/child-guided opportunity for hands-on literacy instruction. Literacy Centers are designed to give children ample opportunity to practice important skills in listening, reading, writing and speaking.

TEEN: Don’t Forget the Science of Memory: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 19, teens can explore the different types of memory and discover how we remember and forget. William Pack will guide this engaging presentation with interactive activities. Whether you’re a student looking to improve memory for exams, a professional hoping to sharpen recall, or simply curious, this program is for you!

Read with Paws: At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 22, children can come to the library, select a book, and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers are certified by an accredited organization. This program is designed to help struggling readers or encourage reading without pressure. Please register for your 15-minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited.

Crafternoon: At 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 24, go to the library for a variety of craft projects. Spaces are limited, so register soon.

Professional Women Story Time: Join us for a fun and inspiring story time at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 25, with the book “The House That She Built” by Mollie Elkman and Georgia Castellano. Presented by the NIHBA Professional Women in Building Council, this interactive Story Time will include color pages and giveaways. Register today for this empowering event.

LEGO Movie Meet Up: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 25, join us for the LEGO Movie while making amazing creations from LEGOs. LEGOs will be provided.

4-H Science Explorers:

Tuesday, March 25 at 4:30 p.m. (ages 6-8) or 5 p.m. (ages 9-12)

Join our Science Explorers for science FUN on Tuesday, March 25. Please see the website for more details and registration.

Spy Training: At 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 26, join us to find out if you have the skills to become a highly trained spy. If you pass each session, you might become a certified spy. Space is limited, so complete your registration today. Certification is provided by YPL and Agent Ms. Jennette.

Books for BINGO: At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 27, join us for family BINGO. Get a BINGO, get a book. Winning participants will choose a gently-used book. Please register soon, as space is limited. (Please add the number of attendees in the special note section.)

SPRING FAIRY - Drop In Story Time: Be part of the magic and listen to books read by a Spring Fairy at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 28. Don’t forget your camera to remember this special day.

Boredom Buster (Board Games): At 1 p.m. Friday, March 28, go to YPL to play a variety of card games and board games. Games will be provided, but you are welcome to bring your own.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. It is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354 or visit yorkville.lib.il.us.