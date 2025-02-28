New Spring Fling Luncheon in Plano to honor community’s senior citizens

Little Rock Township is hosting a Senior Spring Fling Luncheon at 11:00 am on March 25, 2025 at the Plano Middle School Cafeteria, 804 South Hale Street. (Shaw Media)

Little Rock Township is hosting a Senior Spring Fling Luncheon at 11 a.m. on March 25 at the Plano Middle School Cafeteria, 804 South Hale Street.

All senior residents and their caregivers are invited to attend. The event is all new and designed to be reminiscent of the traditional senior luncheons that were held in Plano for several years.

Volunteers and Township Trustees are helping host the event to honor the senior citizens in the community and to help develop more options for socialization amongst the area’s residents, according to a release.

Kathey Miller Catering will be providing the entrees for the luncheon, including, fried chicken and ham & cheese sandwiches.

The luncheon will feature entertainment activities and the opportunity to meet with local officials and prominent community members, according to the release.

Caregivers are invited to enjoy the meal and activities as well.

Those interested in attending should respond with the number of attendees, and whether they use a walker or wheelchair so that special seating accommodations can be made, according to the release.

For more information, call Plano Alderman and volunteer Kathy Wickens at 630-552-7138 or email Marty Shanahan at mjshanahan01@gmail.com.