Fox Valley Family YMCA names new CEO

Chris Shue has been named the new chief executive officer of the Fox Valley Family YMCA.

He officially stepped into the role on Feb. 24. Shue joins the Fox Valley Family YMCA after serving as the CEO of a social services agency in Chicago, bringing with him extensive experience in nonprofit leadership and development, according to a news release from the Fox Valley Family YMCA.

He holds a degree in accounting and business management from Aurora University and is currently an adjunct professor at the Dunham School of Business at Aurora University.

“After an extensive local and nationwide search, we feel confident that we’ve selected the best candidate to lead the Fox Valley Family YMCA into our future,” Rebecca Morphey, chair of the Fox Valley Family YMCA Board of Directors, said in the release. “Chris’s leadership experience and financial acumen will be beneficial for our organization. We’d like to thank the search committee for their commitment and dedication to this incredibly important decision.”

Fox Valley YMCA currently serves more than 8,600 members and program participants a year at its two locations in Plano – its central branch – and Sandwich. The Sandwich campus is Fox Valley Family YMCA‘s west branch.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the East Branch of the Fox Valley Family YMCA was held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Bristol. (Sandy Bressner)

Last August, the Fox Valley YMCA broke ground on its new $16 million east branch location at 1520 Cannonball Trail in Bristol. The facility is being built on 26 acres at the intersection of of Galena Road and Cannonball Trail.

The 59,700 square-foot facility is set to open its doors later this year. The new facility will serve the growing number of people who use the Fox Valley Family YMCA.

(Photo provided by Fox Valley Family YMCA)

The project is divided into three phases. The $16 million is for the first phase of the project, expected to be completed by October 2025.

“I am honored to join the Fox Valley Family YMCA and look forward to working with the dedicated staff and members of this organization,” Shue said in the release. “My immediate priorities include engaging with our team, understanding the needs of our members, and strengthening our community partnerships.”

The Fox Valley Family YMCA was established in 1979 and the Plano location opened in 1991. The Sandwich location opened in 2006.

The new facility will include a fitness center equipped with the latest exercise technology, a three-lane walking track and staffed by expert trainers. It will also feature a supervised area where kids can play while their parents work out.

In addition, it will house a multi-purpose gymnasium that will offer three full-size, multi-use courts for basketball, along with volleyball and pickleball courts. Multi-purpose rooms that can be used for group meetings, social gatherings and special programming, including educational workshops, also will be part of the new facility.

The project’s second phase includes an indoor, Olympic-sized pool. Phase three would add a day care center that would serve a growing demand for day care.

Fox Valley YMCA currently maintains day care facilities at its Plano and Sandwich locations. Phases 2 and 3 are expected to cost between $10 million to $12 million altogether.