Yorkville Christian boys basketball rolls into regional final: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Yorkville Christian 86, Somonauk 47

Tray Alford scored 21 points, Zach Marini 19 points, Jordan Purvis 17 and Jayden Riley 11 for the Mustangs at the Class 1A Indian Creek Regional semifinal.

Downers Grove North 51, Yorkville 38

DJ Ingemunson scored 10 points and Alonn Flints and Christian Harrell eight apiece for the Foxes (13-17) at the Class 4A Downers Grove South Regional.

Kaneland 60, Plano 26

Gabe Steele scored eight points for Plano (18-15) at the Class 3A IMSA Regional.

Waubonsie Valley 56, Oswego 25

The Panthers lost at the Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional.