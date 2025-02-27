From grocery stores to senior centers, Oswego looks to business growth in 2025

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman gave his State of the Village address Feb. 26 at Oswego Village Hall. The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the event. (Eric Schelkopf)

New businesses continue to flock to Oswego.

As Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman noted during his State of the Village address on Feb. 26, the village last year issued 57 commercial occupancy permits to new businesses.

“That’s a clear sign of robust entrepreneurial activity and confidence in our local market,” he said.

The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, held at Oswego Village Hall.

As Kauffman noted, Daiso, a Japanese owned global retail chain that sells a wide array of products at affordable prices, recently opened a store at 3040 Route 34 in the Oswego Commons shopping center. The location is one of the first Daiso stores in Illinois.

And there are more new businesses on the horizon.

“Nori Sushi is adding a new Japanese inspired restaurant in the Gerry Centennial Plaza near Starbucks,” he said.

In addition, Kauffman said Candy Cloud, a specialty cafe serving boba tea, blended drinks and more, will be opening a store next to the recently opened BIBIBOP Asian Grill.

Also, Skechers will be opening a shoe store in the former Petco store at 3066 Route 34.

“It’s projected to open in mid to late 2025,” he said. “And HomeGoods is poised to transform the former Lowe’s garden center next to Hobby Lobby into a store.”

New grocery store

At the Feb. 18 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved plans for a 12,500-square-foot grocery store to be built at the intersection of Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive in Oswego next to the Delta Sonic car wash and gas station.

Benderson Development Company, LLC. wants to build a grocery store along with another building that would contain a restaurant and retail on five acres at the southwest corner of Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive.

Although the identity of the grocery store has not been revealed, Benderson Development Company often works with Trader Joe’s. The average Trader Joe’s store is between 10,000 and 15,000 square-feet in size.

“It will bring fresh produce, quality products and an enhanced shopping experience right to our community,” Kauffman said in talking about the store. “The site will also likely feature a restaurant. It is a very, very exciting time in Oswego and I really could not be happier. Together, these projects and openings underscore our ongoing commitment to growth, innovation and community enrichment.”

Downtown Oswego

New businesses are also opening in downtown Oswego. Kauffman’s guest at the State of the Village address was Mona Herrada, owner of Freddie’s Off The Chain food truck.

After several setbacks and delays, Freddie’s Off The Chain food truck plans to open its first sit down restaurant April 1. The restaurant is at 11 S. Madison St. in downtown Oswego.

After several setbacks and delays, Freddie’s Off The Chain food truck plans to open its restaurant at 11 S. Madison St. in downtown Oswego on April 1. (Eric Schelkopf)

“And I cannot wait,” Kauffman said. “Freddie’s is known for their flavorful tacos, generous sized burritos and friendly staff.”

Last summer, Nash Vegas Saloon opened in the space at 61 Main St. in downtown Oswego that previously housed Oswego Brewing Company.

Those attending a friends and family event in August 2024 got a sneak peek of what Nash Vegas Saloon offers. (Eric Schelkopf)

“It has quickly become a favorite gathering spot for locals and visitors alike, offering a unique blend of craft beverages, live music and an inviting atmosphere,” Kauffman said. “Its presence serves as a demonstration of our commitment to making downtown Oswego a destination.”

New senior living facility

The Brant senior living facility, located next to Oswego Village Hall, is expected to open this spring. The facility will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care.

The Brant senior living facility, located next to Oswego Village Hall, is expected to open this spring. The facility will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care. (Eric Schelkopf)

“It promises to elevate the standard of care and community engagement for our seniors and stands as a testament to our commitment to serving every generation in our community,” he said.