Plano, Oswego, Newark boys basketball win regional openers: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Plano 82, IMSA 77

Vinny Cesario scored 19 points to lead four Plano players in double figures in the Class 3A IMSA Regional quarterfinal. Gabe Steele added 15 points, Alan Contreras 14 points and Taron McGowan 10 for the Reapers (18-14), who advanced to face Kaneland in Wednesday’s regional semifinal.

Oswego d. Plainfield Central

Ethan Vahl scored 12 points for the Panthers, who advanced to face Waubonsie Valley in Wednesday’s Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional semifinal.

Newark 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 28

Dylan Long had 18 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists, Reggie Chapman 10 points and 16 assists, Payton Wills 11 points, seven rebounds and seven steals and Jimmy Kath 12 points and three assists for Newark (18-13) in a Class 1A Ottawa Marquette Regional quarterfinal at Newark.