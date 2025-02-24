Montgomery Village Board approves 2025-2029 Strategic Plan to guide future growth and development

Montgomery's Village Hall, located at 200 N. River St. (Photo provided by the Village of Montgomery)

The Montgomery Village Board has officially approved the Village’s new 2025-2029 Strategic Plan.

This comprehensive plan, designed to guide the Village’s initiatives and priorities over the next five years, results from a collaborative effort led by the Village Board and Staff.

“This Strategic Plan embodies our team’s collective vision and dedication,” said Village President Matt Brolley in a news release from the Village. “By leveraging the expertise of staff from all areas of business, we’ve created a roadmap that ensures Montgomery continues to thrive while addressing the needs and priorities of our community.”

Some plan goals include:

Develop Infrastructure, Facilities and Resources: Continued investment in roads, utilities, water infrastructure and public facilities to enhance community resilience and prepare for future generations. Promote Civic Engagement: Investment in people and programs to foster a higher level of transparency, accessibility and communication between the Village and its residents. Focus on Sustainability: Efforts to promote sustainable practices by preserving natural resources and fiscal responsibility as the Village focuses on ensuring the transition of water sourcing through the DuPage Water Commission. Enhance Economic Development: Initiatives to attract and retain businesses, create job opportunities and curate a more vibrant local economy.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of this plan is that it was built from the ground up by the people who serve our Village daily,” said Village Administrator Jeff Zoephel in the release. “Approximately 20 staff members served on the Leadership Team; their dedication to Montgomery’s success is evident in every detail of this plan.”

With the Board’s approval, the Village will begin implementing the Strategic Plan’s initiatives.

The plan is available on the Village website at montgomeryil.org/739/Strategic-Plan.