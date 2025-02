Kendall County property transfers: March 15, 2024, to Feb. 6, 2025

Aurora

Kendall County Sheriff to Inga Jurevicius, Residence at 2309 Grand Pointe Trail, Aurora, $376,000, Sept. 20, 2024.

Goblet Trust to Sunil Tiptur Nataraj and Anushree Shivarudrappa, Residence at 2325 Summerlin Drive, Aurora, $270,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Kendall County Sheriff to Inga Jurevicius, Residence at 2076 Dunhill Lane, Aurora, $361,000, Nov. 19, 2024.

Joliet

Elston Townhomes LLC to Walter M. Ornelas and Adriana Klepp, Residence at 8649 Foxborough Way, Joliet, $285,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Minooka

Kimberly Theobald to Christopher Berg and Aimee Berg, Residence at 15021 Church Road, Minooka, $1.05 million, March 15, 2024.

Montgomery

SFR Borrower 2022 1 LLC to Hector Perez, Residence at 59 Briarcliff Road, Montgomery, $271,500, Jan. 30, 2025.

Nicole Bequette to Samuel Garcia Meza and Teodula Martinez Martinez, Residence at 2815 Providence Lane, Montgomery, $270,000, Jan. 8, 2025.

Newark

Jeffrey J. Findlay to Scott Miller and Jodie Kubilius Miller, Residence at 8097 W. Helmar Road, Newark, $550,000, Jan. 16, 2025.

Oswego

SFR Acquisitions 2 LLC to Ashley and Edward Linchester, Residence at 235 Isleview Drive, Oswego, $375,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Paul F. Bower to Alicia Ramirez, Residence at 335 E. Benton St., Oswego, $300,000, Jan. 24, 2025.

Ruff to Unique Inc to Dawn McCormick Icombe, Residence at 514 Coventry Court, Oswego, $350,000, Jan. 20, 2025.

T.J. Baumgartner Custom Homes C to Joseph Martin and Stephanie Sue Pojman, Residence at 423 Andover Drive, Oswego, $652,500, Jan. 24, 2025.

Liddicoatt Trust to Lorraine Frischolz, Residence at 725 Bohannon Circle, Oswego, $378,500, Dec. 18, 2024.

West Point at Ashcroft Place L to Jolee A. West, Residence at 744 Juniper St., Oswego, $485,000, Jan. 24, 2025.

Jeffrey P. Lamarre to Jared and Brooke Gierke, Residence at 745 Churchill Lane, Oswego, $400,000, Dec. 23, 2024.

Diana Law to Lance J. and Janet C. Collisi, Residence at 747 Bohannon Circle, Oswego, $327,500, Dec. 31, 2024.

James Nocon to Charlotte and George Funakoshi, Residence at 762 Bellevue Circle, Oswego, $310,000, Jan. 6, 2025.

Plainfield

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Mihail and Viorica Garabagiu, Residence at 13660 S. Sanibel St., Plainfield, $426,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

NVR Inc. to Prince Nartey, Residence at 7909 Deer Crossing Drive, Plainfield, $400,500, Jan. 23, 2025.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Sami A. Ramahi, Residence at 13661 S. Sanibel St., Plainfield, $460,000, Feb. 5, 2025.

NVR Inc. to Michael T. Weimer and Linda S. Hume, Residence at 8002 Huntley Trail, Plainfield, $486,500, Jan. 29, 2025.

NVR Inc. to Tyler I. Merriweather and Danielle N. Price, Residence at 8015 Huntley Trail, Plainfield, $396,000, Jan. 31, 2025.

Sandwich

Jennifer Lynn Jordan to Vanessa Melendez, Residence at 717 Elm St., Sandwich, $275,000, Nov. 8, 2024.

Yorkville

Kelly Felker to Patricia Hendersen, Residence at 1384 Orchid St., Yorkville, $228,000, Jan. 24, 2025.

Pedro M. Gonzalez to Robert K. Shaw and Helena J. Rodriguez, Residence at 1508 Cottonwood Trail, Yorkville, $235,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Quincy John Ilme to Jose Manuel and Esther Garcia, Residence at 1867 Wren Road, Yorkville, $302,000, Dec. 30, 2024.

Elston Townhomes LLC to Damdin Gerelmaa, Residence at 2236 Beresford Drive, Yorkville, $257,000, Feb. 6, 2025.

Mark C. Titus to Leandrea J. Randle, Residence at 2237 Kingsmill St., Yorkville, $440,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

John Michael Rodriguez to Ram Gopal and Natalie Marie Gopal, Residence at 3135 Justice Drive, Yorkville, $445,000, Jan. 16, 2025.

Teresa A. McAdams to Derek S. Massey and Jessica P. Vanhorn, Residence at 438 E. Barberry Circle, Yorkville, $395,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Paris V. Davis to Kristine Larsen, Residence at 7204 Fairway Drive, Yorkville, $80,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Albert Collins Jr. to Matthew and Stephanie Parks, Residence at 7995 Wilson Court, Yorkville, $45,000, Jan. 10, 2025.

Scott Michael Vana to Angel N. Williams and James Davenport Jr., Residence at 383 Fontana Drive, Yorkville, $396,000, Jan. 9, 2025.