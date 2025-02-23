Plano School District 88 to open kindergarten registration March 15

Plano School District 88 will hold kindergarten registration online at plano88.org March 15 through April 15 for the 2025-26 school year.

Students must be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2025, to be eligible for kindergarten. Items needed for registration include official birth certificate, proof of Plano residency (mortgage papers, tax bills, lease) and photo ID.

An in-person assisted registration will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 20 at PH Miller School, 904 N. Lew St., Plano.

For more information, call 630-552-8504.