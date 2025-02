The Oswego East girls bowling team took sixth place at the IHSA state bowling tournament which concluded Saturday at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

The Wolves, which entered Saturday’s final round in second place, ended up with a total pinfall of 11,096.

Oswego East junior Kathryn Schmudde finished 21st with a total of 2,399. Maya Santeliz bowled a 2,199 for 59th.