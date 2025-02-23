Life Line Screening to bring vital health tests to Montgomery residents

An Honor Guard from the Montgomery VFW Memorial Post 7452 opened the Montgomery Fest Parade in 2018. (Shea Lazansky)

Life Line Screening will provide affordable screenings to residents living in and around the Montgomery area March 20 at VFW Post 7452, located at 121 N. River St. in Montgomery.

Screenings can check for:

The level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

Diabetes risk

Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with attendees to create a package that is right for them based on age and risk factors.

Parking is free, and preregistration is required.

For more information or to register, call 1-877-237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com.