Area businesses, organizations in the spotlight at Oswego Hometown Expo

Those attending the Oswego Hometown Expo on Feb. 22 at Oswego High School not only had the chance to learn about businesses and organizations in the area, they also had the chance to see the talents of area students and adults.

This is the 14th year the Oswego-based Fox River Academy of Music & Art and the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce have put on an art show at the expo. Among those who entered was Plano High School junior Zack Stover.

His painting is called “One Step Closer.”

“I just overall like creepy things,” Stover said, talking about what inspired the painting. “And I took a lot of inspiration from that movie ‘Insidious.‘ ”

This was the first time Stover had been part of the art show. He said he was grateful for the opportunity and enjoyed seeing other people’s works.

“I liked seeing everybody else’s art,” he said. “I have a couple of friends who have art in the show.”

This year’s show featured 258 artists from Oswego and surrounding communities, said Karen Kulzer, co-founder of Fox River Academy, a community music and art school.

“It’s really a true community art exhibit,” she said. “Anyone can enter, and it’s free. It certainly builds confidence. In fact, we’ve had several adults tell us that it is the first time they have ever exhibited their work. I love hearing that. It makes my heart happy because that really is the spirit of it, that everybody has the opportunity to exhibit.”

The Oswego Hometown Expo is organized by the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s a way for people to learn more about our local businesses and nonprofit groups in the area,” said Angie Hibben, the Chamber’s president/chief executive officer.

Pumper, the Oswego Fire Protection District’s mascot dog, greeted people as they walked around the expo.

In addition, the district had a booth at the expo.

“It’s important to be out here and involved in the community,” Oswego Fire Protection District Chief Joshua Flanders said. “That’s the key for me. I think this is a perfect event. It brings everybody together.”