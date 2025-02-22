Six area wrestlers drop state semifinal matches, in wrestlebacks: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Wrestling

Class 3A state tournament: Yorkville’s Jack Ferguson, Van Rosauer, Luke Zook and Ryder Janeczko and Oswego’s Brayden Swanson will be competing in wrestlebacks after dropping semifinal matches Friday night in Champaign.

Swanson, after beating West Aurora’s Marcus Quintana by an 8-2 decision in the quarterfinal, was pinned by Marmion’s Zach Stewart in the 144-pound semifinal.

Rosauer won a 10-2 decision over Oak Park-River Forest’s David Ogunsanya in the quarterfinal, but lost a 7-3 decision to Joliet West’s Carson Weber in the 150-pound semifinal.

At 157 pounds Ferguson won a 14-2 major decision over Marist’s Ethan Sonne in the quarterfinal, but lost a 2-1 tiebreaker decision to Mount Carmel’s Liam Kelly in the semifinal.

At 175, Zook pinned Elgin’s Fabian Ramirez in the quarterfinal, but lost to 14-3 major decision to Warren’s Aaron Stewart in the semifinal.

At 190 Janeczko won by technical fall over Glenbard North’s Julian Holland in the quarterfinal but was pinned by Marist’s Ricky Ericksen in the semifinal.

Class 1A state tournament: Sandwich sophomore Cooper Corder will compete in wrestlebacks after dropping his semifinal match Friday night in Champaign.

Corder won his first two matches at state, but was pinned by Richmond-Burton’s Emmett Nelson in the semifinal.