Yorkville sends four wrestlers into state quarterfinals: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Wrestling

IHSA state tournament

Yorkville advanced four of its five wrestlers into the quarterfinals with first-round wins on Thursday in Champaign.

At Class 3A 150 pounds Yorkville’s Van Rosauer won by technical fall over Hersey’s Rodrigo Arceo. At 157, Yorkville’s Jack Ferguson beat Hoffman Estates' Dmytro Patykovskyi by technical fall. Luke Zook pinned Downers Grove South’s Noah Greene in 1:51 at 175 pounds, and Yorkville’s Ryder Janeczko won by technical fall over Grant’s Casey Gipson at 190.

Meanwhile, Oswego’s Brayden Swanson advanced at Class 3A 144 pounds with a pin of Mundelein’s Ethan Banda in 2:22.

In Class 2A, Yorkville Christian’s Aiden Larsen won his first-round match at 120, an 11-8 decision over Eisenhower’s Kayson Duffney.

In Class 1A, Sandwich sophomore Cooper Corder pinned Murphysboro’s Bryce Edwards in 5:45 at 144 pounds. At 220 pounds Sandwich’s Devon Blanchard won a 7-2 decision over El Paso-Gridley’s Ryden Baker.