Yorkville looking at $100K for new Beecher Center, treatment plant roofs

The Beecher Center in Yorkville is home to popular senior services and programs, including the Community Nutrition Network and the Senior Services Association. (Shaw Media file photo)

Yorkville is replacing three city building roofs, including the Beecher Center to address leaks and damage from extreme weather conditions.

The center is home to popular senior services and programs, including the Community Nutrition Network and the Senior Services Association.

The construction on all three building roofs will begin this spring. In addition to the Beecher Center, the city is replacing the roofs of two city-owned well treatment plant buildings.

A bid totaling $99,800 for all three roof replacements from Filotto Roofing Inc. must be approved by the city council at their Feb. 25 meeting. Filotto Roofing Inc. previously did work for the St. Charles Park District.

“The roof at the Beecher Center has had numerous repairs to stop leaks and replace missing shingles and has also reached its useful life,” said Yorkville’s public works director Eric Dhuse in city documents.

More than 150 seniors were served Thanksgiving meals at the Beecher Center in 2023 with help from volunteers prepping and serving the food. (Provided by Chris Hamp)

The roof replacements for the two treatment plant buildings are part of a multi-year effort by the city to replace some of the older and more degraded roofs across the city-owned buildings.

“Due to the location and extreme weather conditions, the roofs are showing wear and tear and have reached their useful life,” Dhuse said in city documents.

The construction is not expected to disrupt any activities within the Beecher Center.

You can learn more about the programs offered to seniors at the Beecher Center by visiting cnnssa.org.