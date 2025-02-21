Nashville recording artist, Yorkville resident Annie Vander to perform in front of local crowd

Yorkville resident and Nashville recording artist Annie Vander has hosted open mic nights at Grace Coffee and Wine in Yorkville. (Eric Schelkopf)

Yorkville resident and Nashville recording artist Annie Vander continues to see her fan base grow.

Last year, Vander earned two Josie Music Award nominations for the video to her song “He Himself & Him,” filmed at the Persimmon Room at Whitetail Ridge Golf Club in Yorkville and on the grounds of the golf club.

Vander also performed last summer at Soldier Field during pre-game and halftime at a Chicago Fire FC game.

She will perform in front of a local crowd this weekend when she takes the stage at 9 p.m. Friday at Nash Vegas Saloon, 61 Main St. in downtown Oswego. Her band will be the same one that performed with her at Soldier Field.

Those attending a friends and family event in August 2024 got a sneak peek of what Nash Vegas Saloon offers. (Eric Schelkopf)

She estimated between 20,000 and 30,000 people were in attendance when she performed at Soldier Field.

“I had a ball,” Vander said. “It was so much fun. It was an experience like no other.”

“He Himself & Him,” which made its debut on the MusicRow Country Breakout Radio Chart, was written by her producer, David Norris, along with songwriter Cece DuBois. In the video, Vander plays a waitress/bartender seeing the frustrations of other women as they deal with ego-filled men on dates.

Her husband, Brian, is featured as one of the patrons in the video. Other people from the area are also featured in the video.

And in another local tie, the video was produced and directed by Plainfield-based Imagination Designers.

“I found a good team of producers in Plainfield,” Vander said. “I feel like it’s a community effort and I feel like that chemistry just showed on screen.”

Through hosting open mic nights, including at Whitetail Ridge and Grace Coffee and Wine in Yorkville, Vander has discovered many talented musicians.

“I like to kind of nurture and help the artists,” she said.

Vander just hopes her music touches people in some way.

“If they say that the lyrics made them feel good or made them feel any kind of emotion, you know you did something right,” she said.

More information about Vander is at her website, annievandermusic.com.