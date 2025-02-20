No fooling: Freddie’s Off The Chain plans to open its restaurant in downtown Oswego April 1

After several setbacks and delays, Freddie’s Off The Chain food truck plans to open its restaurant at 11 S. Madison St. in downtown Oswego on April 1. (Eric Schelkopf)

After several setbacks and delays, Freddie’s Off The Chain food truck plans to open its restaurant in downtown Oswego on April 1.

“With pride, I am happy to announce the doors will open on April 1,” Freddie’s states in a Facebook post. “It has been a long time coming, but we are finally here. I love working my food trucks, but it will be nice to serve our great food along with an awesome margarita or whatever your drink preference is.”

The restaurant at 11 S. Madison St. originally was expected to open in the spring of 2023. The popular food truck, which serves Mexican cuisine, has been in business for the past several years.

This will be the food truck’s first sit down restaurant. The property had last been used as storage for a garden store and before that was a used car dealership, according to a village memo.

The new restaurant will also have outdoor seating.