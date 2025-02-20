Newark’s Dylan Long, in 40-point game, scores 1,000th career point: Wednesday Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Newark 67, LaMoille 32

Dylan Long scored 40 points, including his 1,000th career point, and grabbed five rebounds for Newark.

Payton Wills added 10 points, six rebounds and five steals, Reggie Chapman seven points and seven assists and Cody Kulbartz 15 rebounds for the Norsemen.

Plano 71, Richmond-Burton 61

Vinny Cesario had 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead the Reapers, which outscored Richmond-Burton 19-5 in the second quarter to build a 10-point halftime lead and went on to the Kishwaukee River Conference win.

Taron McGowan added 12 points and Gabe Steele and Ethan Taxis 12 for Plano (17-13, 9-5).

Sandwich 74, Marengo 47

Dom Rome scored 18 points, Simeion Harris 14 and Griffin Somlock 14 for the Indians (19-11, 12-2 KRC).