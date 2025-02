Boys Basketball

Plano 57, Newark 49

Vinny Cesario scored 14 points and Gabe Steele added 11 for Plano (17-12) in the nonconference win. Cody Kulbartz had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Dylan Long scored 18 points and Payton Wills had 10 points and 14 rebounds for Newark (16-13).

Plainfield North 66, Yorkville 60

Freshman Braydon Porter scored 19 points, Christian Harrell had nine and Taelor Clements eight for the Foxes (13-16) in their regular season finale.