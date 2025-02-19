Oswego East takes ‘charge’ to put damper on Oswego’s senior night

Oswego East's Andrew Pohlman (21) shoots the ball at the top of the key against Oswego's Graham Schwab (33) during a basketball game at Oswego High School on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

OSWEGO – On a night when Oswego was hoping to get a charge from its seniors, it was Oswego East that took a bunch of charges during a 54-38 victory at their rival’s place Tuesday night.

The Panthers were celebrating senior night, but Wolves’ seniors Lukas Adolfs (three) and Myles Buchanan (two) took five combined charges as the Wolves pulled away in the second half.

Oswego East (20-9, 12-4) had beaten Oswego 60-46 on Jan. 11 in their previous Southwest Prairie Conference game.

“The body always hurts, always sore afterwards,” Adolfs said. “That’s a big principle at Oswego East. We take a bunch of charges. We praise charges. It’s a momentum-changing environment. When that happens, your teammates, everyone on the bench stands up, everyone is helping you.

“It feels great now, and it feels great when it happens, too.”

“They take pride in that,” Wolves coach Ryan Velasquez said. “That’s something we talk about. We have a little charge wall in the locker room. Lukas Adolphs, he’ll do anything for his team. And when you take those charges. it says something about you. Those kids are built a little bit different.”

Buchanan led the Wolves with 11 points.

“We’re just told to get set,” he said. “Get our feet set and to fall down and take charges. It’s not a big stat that people look at on the board, but it’s a big stat in the game.”

Oswego (11-18, 3-12) had a crowded gym to play in, but the support was dispersed for both sides. The Panthers stayed close early, trailing 19-14 after one quarter.

“The tougher team won,” Panthers coach Nick Oraham. “They took more charges, outrebounded us on both ends, were more physical and wanted it more.”

O’Neill led all scorers with 14 points.

Senior Desean Patton and freshman Ethan Vahl both scored seven points for the Panthers, who trailed 32-21 at halftime.

“Very appreciative of the hard work and dedication the seniors put in,” Oraham said. “They had to deal with a new coach their last year and were bought in from Day 1. They’ve helped change and shape the new culture we are trying to instill.”

Oswego’s Hunter O’Neill (44) powers to the basket against Oswego East's Damien Lewandowski (10) and Lukas Adolfs (12) during a basketball game at Oswego High School on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

Torrin Ross scored 10 points, senior Andrew Pohlman had eight points, eight rebounds and four steals, and Damien Lewandowski and Adolfs each scored seven points for the well-balanced Wolves.

“One of the other things that maybe doesn’t show up in stats is getting 50/50 balls, getting on the floor first and who can get to their teammates to lift them up off the floor,” Velasquez said. “Those are things we point out in film and things we really take pride in.

“I’m really proud of our guys. I told them we should be proud of this season, but a new season starts tomorrow. Everybody is 0-0, and no one is going to care about your 20 wins tomorrow.”

Pohlman certainly impressed Oraham.

“Pohlman is their motor and was the best player on the floor,” he said. “He does so many little things well, and each guy on Oswego East does such a great job of excelling at their role.”

The Wolves have won 20 games in each of Velasquez’s seven full seasons.

“I was just telling these guys that I don’t really keep track of that stuff, but it signifies that these guys are winners all right, and they’re really fun to coach,” he said. “They’re so coachable, and the work just takes care of itself.

“We’re just trying to improve every day in practice, improve every day. [I tell them,] ‘It’s a testament to you guys. It may not be pretty all the time, but you guys have the next play mentality, the next possession mentality, whether it’s a turnover or you missed a shot, you’re always thinking about what do I need to do next play to help my team out.‘ ”

After Buchanan got to the basket for two quick early baskets and Reggie McWaine drilled a 3-pointer early in the third quarter for a quick 7-0 run, the Wolves extended their lead to 39-23 lead with 3:50 left in the quarter.

The Wolves would lead by as many as 19 points. After Ross scored with 2:52 left to make it 52-36, Oswego junior Mariano Velasco answered with a 3-pointer followed by a timeout and the respective coaches bringing in a bunch of new players.

Oswego will travel to Christ the King for its regular-season final Thursday. The Panthers will host Plainfield Central on Monday in a Class 4A Oswego Regional quarterfinal.

Oswego East hosts Plainfield South in a Class 4A Oswego East Regional semifinal next Wednesday.