Pictured are some of the bowlers who bowled for the Plano Methodist Church Bowl for Fun event on Feb. 2, 2025, at Plano Hometown Lanes. (Photo provided by Plano Methodist Church)

The Plano Methodist Church Fellowship Team conducted a “Bowl for Fun” afternoon on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Plano Hometown Lanes.

There were 24 participants who bowled two games and enjoyed the fellowship.

A fun time was had by all, according to a news release from the church.