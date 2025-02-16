Oswego East’s Quinn Janssens wins wrestling sectional title: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Oswego East’s Quinn Janssens won the 140-pound final against Hoffman Estates’ Abigail Ji during the Schaumburg girls wrestling sectional Saturday. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Girls Wrestling

Schaumburg Sectional

Oswego East’s Quinn Janssens won the 140-pound championship at the Schaumburg Sectional to qualify for state. She pinned Hoffman Estates' Abigail Ji in 2:29 in the championship match, Janssens' third pin of the sectional meet.

Also qualifying for state was Oswego’s Kiyah Chavez, second place at 155 pounds, and Oswego’s Aaliyah Roldan, who won three straight matches in the consolation bracket to take fourth at 120.

“It’s so crazy that I even made it. This is my second year (wrestling). Last year I didn’t even make it past regionals,” Roldan said.

“They had us wrestling with the boys a lot during their workouts, so I think that definitely improved my technique a lot.

“I don’t want to lose my first match [at state]. I’m hoping to win at least two or three. I didn’t think I’d make it past this point, honestly. I didn’t have any expectations past this point at all. So hopefully get out there and win some matches. If I somehow place, I guess that’s a win.”

Boys Wrestling

Class 1A Oregon Sectional

Sandwich had two wrestlers qualify for the state meet from the Oregon Sectional. Devon Blanchard was fourth at 215 and Cooper Corder fourth at 144.

“It’s really cool, I’ve never been to state,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard is going to state as a senior after being injured last season.

“I really feel like I earned it,” he said. “My record is pretty good. It’s pretty cool.”

Girls Bowling

Oregon Sectional

Oswego East took third at the Oregon Sectional with a team total of 5,714 to qualify for state. Kathryn Schmudde led the Wolves with a 1,213 total. Oswego’s Rhiannon Reynolds bowled a 1,233 to qualify as an individual.