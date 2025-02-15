Oswego District 308 opens kindergarten registration for Fall 2025

Oswego Community Unit School District 308 is asking all area residents with children starting kindergarten this fall to register online now.

Having students register now helps the district with staffing and classroom planning for next year, according to a news release from the district.

To register for kindergarten for the 2025-26 school year, children must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2025.

To register a kindergartener or new student, visit the district website.

Students currently enrolled in preschool at Brokaw do not need to register for kindergarten at this time.

Returning students can complete their 2025-26 school year registration in March.

Additional details will be sent to families via the parent portal in February.

In addition, a Kinder-Quest Expo will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, at the Oswego East High School Atrium.

Attendees can meet principals and district departments, get help with registration, turn in medical forms, explore inside a bus, use a photo booth and participate in giveaways, games and much more.