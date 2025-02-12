Oswego man found guilty of sexual assault and abuse of minors

An Oswego man charged with 36 felonies in 2021 has been convicted of six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of criminal sexual abuse, according to court records.

Brian Charles Hulsey, 51, was convicted after a three-day bench trial with Judge Stephen Krentz at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville on Feb. 5, according to court records.

A sentencing hearing is set for May 1, according to court records.

Hulsey was charged following a 10-month investigation and picked up by the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force at his work in Naperville, on June 10, 2021, according to court records. Records also show he committed the crimes between August 2018, and May 2020.

Each of the three minor victims completed a victim sensitive interview at the Kendall County Child Advocacy Center, and each took the stand in court to testify against Hulsey, according to a release by the Kendall County State’s Attorney Office.

“The courage of these children to come forward, face their abuser in open court and testify about these horrific acts of sexual assault and abuse allowed for justice to be served for all three victims,” stated Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis in the release.

Of the original 36 felony charges, prosecutors proceeded with eight, according to the Kendall County Circuit Clerk’s Office. Hulsey was found not guilty on one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Hulsey’s attorney did not respond when reached for comment via phone.

Because Hulsey was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of at least two minor victims, he must be sentenced to natural life in prison without the possibility of early release, according to the release.