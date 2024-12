Boys Basketball

Yorkville 55, Plano 48: Frankie Pavlik and AJ Divito each scored nine points to lead the Foxes (4-1). Vinny Cesario had 17 points and Kevin Martinez nine for Plano (1-4).

Plano led 20-9 after one quarter and 27-17 at halftime before Yorkville rallied in the second half.

Boys Wrestling

Sandwich 46, Lisle 35

Sandwich 57, Ottawa 24

Jaxon Blanchard and Jacob Cassie both had pins in both duals for Sandwich.