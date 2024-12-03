Plano Methodist Church to host 28th annual Cookie Walk

Plano Methodist Church will host its 28th annual Cookie Walk from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in its downstairs small dining room. (Photo provided by Plano Methodist Church)

The 28th annual Cookie Walk will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the downstairs small dining room at the Plano Methodist Church, located at 219 N. Hale St., in Plano.

Attendees should enter through the doors off the main parking lot in the education building and proceed downstairs to the small dining room.

There will be a variety of cookies and candy for the Christmas season.

Donations are $9 per pound and containers will be provided. Proceeds will benefit international and local mission projects.

For more information, call the church office at 630-552-3700.