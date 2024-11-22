Oswego’s veterans remembered: Special exhibit at the Little White School Museum

The late Robert Arvin, a retired U.S. Marine master gunnery sergeant, will be one of the U.S. military veterans recognized for their service during the Little White School Museum’s annual “Remembering Our Veterans” exhibit. The special exhibit will be open to visitors now through Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at the museum, located at 72 Polk St., in Oswego. (Photo provided by the Little White School Museum)

The Little White School Museum’s annual “Remembering our Veterans” exhibit will be open to the public now through Monday, Nov. 25, in the museum’s Roger Matile Room.

This is the 18th year the museum has hosted the exhibit honoring Oswego area veterans.

The exhibit will feature hundreds of rarely seen items, including vintage uniforms, war souvenirs and photographs, all with a direct connection to Oswegoland residents who served in various conflicts, from the Civil War to modern-day wars in the Middle East and Afghanistan.

In addition, as in the past, this year’s exhibit features a “Wall of Honor” exhibit recognizing the service of more than 200 local military personnel.

Public exhibit hours will be 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays. The museum is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Admission to the museum and the exhibit is free, but donations are always gratefully accepted.

Museum coordinator Joe Noce with museum assistants Emily Dutton, Noah Beckman and Shawna Sullivan will curate the exhibit.

For more information, call the museum at 630-554-2999, send an email to info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.