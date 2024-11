Two Plano Library trustee positions are up for grabs during the consolidated elections on April, 1, 2025. (Shea Lazansky)

Two candidates have filed for the Plano Library trustee positions on the ballot during the consolidated elections on April, 1, 2025.

John McCartan and Natalie Kollmann filed petitions to run for the positions. Both candidates are running unopposed for the trustee positions.

The current Plano Library is built around an original Carnegie Library from the early 1900s.