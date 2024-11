GIRLS BASKETBALL

Plano 50, La Salle-Peru 25

Josie Larson scored 21 points, her 19th point breaking Plano’s career scoring record of 1,038 points set by Clarisa Martinez in 2014. Larson now has 1,041 career points. Sanai Young added seven points and Chloe Rowe six for the Reapers (1-1).

BOYS BOWLING

Burlington Central 2,679, Plano 2,393

Shawn Vazquez led the Reapers with a 495 series. Also competing for Plano were Gavin Kellett, Dillan Johsnon, Hunter Kee, Ryan Dye, and Chase Small.