Republican primary set for Oswego Village Board

With six Republican candidates filing petitions for four seats on the Oswego Village Board, there will be a Republican primary on Feb. 25 prior to the consolidated election on April 1.

Republican and Democratic candidates filed their petitions between Oct. 21-28. No independent candidates filed between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18.

One two-year term and three four-year terms are open on the Village Board. Republican incumbents Kit Kuhrt and Jennifer Jones Sinnott have filed petitions for the four-year-terms while Republican incumbent Tom Guist has filed a petition for the two-year term along with Republican Lori West.

Former Oswego Village Board trustees Jim Marter II and Terry Olson, both Republicans, have also filed petitions for the four-year terms. Incumbent trustee Karen Novy, a Democrat who was appointed to the Oswego Village Board in July 2023 to fill a vacancy, has filed a petition for a four-year seat.

Democrats Rachelle Koenig and James Cooper have also filed petitions for the four-year seats. Outgoing Oswego Public Works Director/Village Engineer Jennifer Hughes, who is set to retire in April, filed a petition for the two-year term. She is a Democrat.

Novy was appointed to the Village Board last year after newly elected Village Trustee Luis Perez resigned to pursue an out-of-state job opportunity. Perez was elected to the Village Board in April 2023 and his term expires in April 2027.

He previously served on the Village Board from 2015 to 2021. The person elected to the two-year term will be serving the remaining two years of his term.