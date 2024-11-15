Yorkville man dies after being trapped under vehicle in driveway

A Yorkville man died Friday morning after a vehicle he was working on in a driveway rolled backward, trapping him underneath, according to the Yorkville Police Department.

The police department responded to the 1900 block of Banbury Avenue at 7:51 a.m on Nov. 15. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police.

Yorkville Deputy Chief Garrett Carlyle said the department’s thoughts are with the family and friends of the community members affected.

“There’s nothing pointing us to any sort of suspicion of foul play or criminal activity, it’s really just an awful accident,” Carlyle said. “We’re relatively confident we understand exactly what happened, but we want to make sure we do our best job for the family. We’ll continue to support the family as best we can.”

Carlyle said the department will continue the investigation until they have finished collecting all relevant information. Investigators currently are not sure if the vehicle had a mechanical failure or if a process was skipped while the man was working on it.

“We don’t want to jump to any conclusions, until we make sure we do our due diligence and do a thorough job,” Carlyle said.