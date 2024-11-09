Yorkville veteran uses communication skills to guide veterans, lead Scouts

Craig Emmert helped rebuild communities in Kuwait that were damaged during the Gulf War. In the picture, Emmert (left) and his fellow serviceman John Stamper (right) are pictured in the Persian Gulf in 1991 aboard the U.S.S. Okinawa. (Provided by Craig Emmert)

In the rebuilding that’s necessary after conflict, Yorkville resident Craig Emmert learned that only earnest communication can provide bridges to understanding as a logistics specialist in Operation Desert Storm.

After the war, Emmert helped foster community partnerships in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to aid in the rebuilding of Kuwaiti towns destroyed by Saddam Hussein’s invasion. He said developing healthy communication skills is all about respecting each person’s culture and appreciating their humanity.

“When you meet people in small groups or one-on-one, they really open up to you,” Emmert said. “You have to let people be curious, and you can help it grow to a tremendous cultural exchange.”

Craig Emmert (far right) served as a logistics specialist during Operation Desert Storm in both Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Since returning, Emmert has applied his communication skills to help mentor local Scout troops. Emmert is pictured with his family as his daughter, Anna, achieves the ranking of Eagle Scout. (Provided by Craig Emmert)

Emmert said the communication skills of patience and empathy that he developed during his service have helped him find greater understanding with both his own service and in the ways that he has been able to help other veterans with the difficulties they face.

Every year, Emmert reunites with five veterans whom with he served. He said the first 15 minutes are dedicated to solemn remembrance, and then they all act like 19-year-olds again. He said listening to their stories has distilled for him the communication necessary to help people rebuild and find greater solace.

“Talking to other veterans can be very hard. Their struggles are so personal,” Emmert said. “There has to be community embraced in it. There’s always some quiet that happens, and there’s a common understanding. Sometimes you don’t have to say things to get it, and sometimes you really do.”

Emmert said being able to be heard is such a powerful force. He said that when he meets with veterans, especially from wars such as Afghanistan, he offers them his patience and knows they have seen some difficult things and need to get it out of their systems. He said providing as many avenues as possible just to talk can help veterans better process their own thoughts and experiences.

Emmert said something that has personally helped him has been to apply his developed communication skills to the greater community, both with veteran groups and while working with kids in the local Scouts Troop 40 and Troop 50.

“The things that have touched my heart have been when I’ve been able to make that connection,” Emmert said. “In the community or when I’m working with kids, that’s become by biggest passion. There’s that moment of humility, kindness or reaching out that’s like a core value.”