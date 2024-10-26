‘March for Mark’ to honor community members who have lost their lives to mental illness

Oswego East fans honor Mark Chapas during the varsity football game between Plainfield North and Oswego East on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Oswego East high school in Oswego, IL. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Media)

An event will take place Sunday to honor the memory of Oswego East High School senior Mark Chapas Jr. and other community members who have lost their lives due to mental illness.

“March for Mark” will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Oswegoland Senior and Community Center, 3525 Route 34, Oswego. The event is organized by the 71 Reasons and More Foundation, whose mission is to bring mental health and suicide awareness into local schools and provide scholarships for youth in need.

He took his own life in 2021 at the age of 18. His mother, Angie Chapas, and aunt, Ashley Gunderson, created the nonprofit 71 Reasons and More Foundation in August 2022.

The organization’s name refers to the number on his football jersey, 71. The group is trying to provide help for teens along with educating people about the problems that teens face.

Those participating in “March for Mark” will march on a one-mile march on the path behind the building that houses the center. The free, family-friendly event will also feature games, raffles, complimentary hot dogs, chips, drinks and more.

Halloween costumes are encouraged but not required. Attendees can reserve their spots at https://tinyurl.com/3kyex5cu.

A recent fundraiser to support 71 Reasons and More Foundation’s mission raised upwards of $15,000. More than 300 people attended the group’s second annual bowling fundraiser on July 26 at Parkside Lanes in Aurora.

In June, it held an event at Oswegoland Senior and Community Center featuring two guest speakers talking about their experiences being bullied. Angie Chapas wants to get young people the help they need.

She is distraught every time she hears about a young person who has died by suicide.

“I don’t want to see any families go through this,” she said. “I really don’t. It breaks my heart every time I hear something, where it could have been prevented and it should have been prevented and it wasn’t.”

The group’s vision is to have a community center/safe zone for youth and young adults to use. The center would provide free mental health services, activities and resources in a judgement-free zone.

The foundation is in need of more volunteers. To volunteer or for more information about 71 Reasons and More Foundation, go to its website at 71reasonsandmore.org.

EDITOR’S NOTE — In the U.S., the national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.