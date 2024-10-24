Local organizations show appreciation for farmers during National Thank a Farmer weekend

The University of Illinois Extension and Kendall-Grundy and Kankakee Farm Bureaus put together 'thank a farmer' events in which youth and volunteers passed out care packages to local farmers. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

The University of Illinois Extension and Kendall-Grundy and Kankakee Farm Bureaus said thank you to farmers throughout Grundy, Kankakee and Kendall counties for their hard work.

Youth and volunteers, supported by both organizations, devoted time during National Thank a Farmer weekend to thank farmers.

“Our support a farmer event is a great opportunity for us to come together and allow 4-H’ers to express their gratitude to the farmers who are the foundation of this community,” said Brooke Katcher, 4-H recruitment and engagement program coordinator, in a news release from Illinois Extension. “Now, in its third year, the event is a major highlight for our youth, and I know that a lot of joy and love went into each bag that the 4-H members put together.”

Events were held Monday, Oct. 21 at the Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau building and Saturday in Cabery, resulting in over 650 bags consisting of snacks, homemade baked goods and more, all with a message of support for community agricultural professionals.

“Many people don’t realize how much we rely on agriculture professionals in our everyday lives,” said Lindsay Mahoney, Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau programming and Ag in the Classroom coordinator, in the release. “From food and fiber, to fuel, farmers are one of the reasons we can live the lives we do.”

Local youth passed out care packages to farmers throughout Kendall, Grundy and Kankakee counties as part of National Thank a Farmer weekend. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

This year has been rough on farmers given the wet planting season. Luckily, the year will end with a smooth harvest of nearly a third of all corn and almost half of all soybeans harvested throughout the state, Mahoney said in the release.

Studies have shown suicide rates among farmers are 2 to 5 times higher than the national average. Stress and mental health in general are a major concern – with issues ranging from market fluctuations, extreme weather, isolation, financial uncertainty and other extreme situations, according to the American Farm Bureau, in the release.

“Whether it be stressors from an uncertain year or physical concerns, it’s important for ag professionals to put themselves first,” said Mahoney in the release. “Always wear a harness and work with others in grain bins, use appropriate safety props when working under machinery, get enough sleep, and reach out to others for help. Staying safe during harvest means taking precautions and reaching out when you need help.”

For free resources, visit farmstress.org.

More information on farm stress can be found at extension.illinois.edu/health/farm-mental-health.

“Thanking farmers and giving our working professionals a much-needed break is a great way for our youth to give back,” said Katcher in the release. “We even had one gentleman who said he forgot to pack lunch and we showed up at just the right time.”

For more information, visit extension.illinois.edu, 4h.extension.illinois.edu or kendallgrundyfb.com.