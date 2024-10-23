Newark volleyball wraps up Little Ten Conference title: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Newark d. LaMoille 25-12, 25-11

Adrianna Larsen had nine kills and seven digs, Olivia Smith four kills, Addison Ness four kills and two aces, Gwen Friestad four aces and Taylor Jeffers 16 assists and two aces for Newark (23-9, 10-0), which won the Little Ten Conference regular season title.

Yorkville d. Plainfield East 25-12, 20-25, 25-15

Camryn Carter had 16 kills, Maggie Konicek four blocks and two kills and Addisyn Gardner 17 assists for the Foxes (16-18, 6-4 Southwest Prairie).

BOYS SOCCER

West Aurora 2, Yorkville 1 (OT)

The Foxes dropped their regional semifinal match to finish 10-4-3 for the season.