Sunny Weber, Sandwich girls runners win conference meet: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

CROSS COUNTRY

Kishwaukee River Conference meet

Sandwich’s Sunny Weber won the conference girls race in 17:14.78, leading the Indians to the conference title at Milky Way Park. Sandwich had 35 points, edging Woodstock’s 38. Sandwich’s Joanna Rivera was fourth (19:53.47) and Erin Lissman was sixth (20:14.45).

Sandwich took second and Plano seventh in the boys race. Plano’s Alejandro Delgado was 10th (17:05.98) and Sandwich’s Alex Walsh was 11th (17:11.76).

GIRLS TENNIS

Oswego

Oswego Savannah Millard took fourth at the Class 2A West Aurora Sectional to qualify for state for the third time, winning two matches Friday before dropping two Saturday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Newark

The Norsemen (21-9) took fourth place at the Moldenhauer Classic at Bradley Bourbonnais. Newark beat St. Joseph-Ogden 25-23, 25-16 and Rock Island 25-21, 23-25, 15-12 in pool play. The Norsemen lost to Belleville West in the semifinals 25-15, 25-17 and to Wilmington in the third-place match 11-25, 25-21, 15-9.

Addison Ness had 27 kills and 24 digs, Adrianna Larsen 31 kills and 30 digs, Taylor Jeffers 78 assists and Elle Norquist 38 digs for the tournament. Ness and Larsen were named to the all-tournament team.

Sandwich

Sandwich took first place at the LaMoille Invite. The Indians beat Depue 25-11, 25-12, Ashton-Franklin Center 25-10, 25-21 and 25-8, 25-14, and beat Galva 25-23, 25-21. Jordan Bauer had 27 kills, Jessica Ramey 70 assists and 16 digs, Londyn Scott 22 kills, Alayla Harris eight kills and seven blocks, Liza Goodbred nine aces and eight kills and Brooklyn Marks 13 aces and 20 digs for Sandwich (15-14) for the tournament.