Newark, Sandwich volleyball get wins: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Newark d. Somonauk 25-19, 25-15

Taylor Jeffers had 19 assists and five aces, Adrianna Larsen six kills, Rylie Carlson five kills and Heather Buhle four kills for Newark (18-7, 8-0 Little Ten Conference).

Sandwich d. Parkview Christian 25-19, 25-17

Jordan Bauer had nine kills and three aces, Jessica Ramey 15 assists, 12 service points and two aces, Alayla Harris six kills, Liza Goodbred eight service points and three kills and Brooklyn Marks 10 digs for Sandwich (11-13).

Plainfield South d. Yorkville 25-22, 14-25, 25-22

Maggie Konicek had four kills and three blocks, and Rylei Warren two kills, five aces and seven digs for the Foxes (12-15, 4-4 SPC).