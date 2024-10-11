Sidney Hamaker, Ava Flanigan power Oswego past Oswego East in straight sets

Oswego’s Sidney Hamaker goes up for a kill against Oswego East during a volleyball match Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Oswego High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

OSWEGO – Oswego volleyball star Sidney Hamaker was playing like a girl in a hurry to get somewhere.

In a sense, she is.

The senior outside hitter plans to graduate in December so she can enroll at Long Beach State, where she will start classes and begin practicing with the team in January.

“I did take some summer school classes, so all I had to take this year was consumer ed and gym to graduate,” Hamaker said. “I was already really ahead, so (Long Beach State coaches) asked me if I wanted to do it, and I said, ‘Why not?’

“It’s California in January. There’s not much to complain about.”

Oswego opponents wish Hamaker had already left.

Oswego East was the latest victim of a Hamaker barrage. She smashed a match-high 10 kills to go with six digs, five service points and two aces to lift host Oswego to a 25-17, 25-10 Southwest Prairie Conference victory Thursday.

The game was played in front of a noisy crowd that witnessed some history and some good deeds. It was Oswego’s 17th annual Volley for the Cure fundraiser, which raised over $7,000 for local cancer charities through t-shirt sales.

The fans also got to witness another sterling effort from Oswego senior setter Ava Flanigan, who recorded her 1,500th career assist in the first set and was saluted between games.

“It’s just awesome,” Hamaker said. “It’s everything, beating Oswego East. Big wins are fun for us, but that’s like the best feeling ever is beating Oswego East.

“And then doing stuff for a good cause is really rewarding after all the hard work we do.”

Oswego East's Jessica Lavigne (center) sets the ball during a volleyball match against Oswego at Oswego High School on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Oswego East (8-14, 2-5) made the Panthers (18-1, 7-0) work hard, especially early. The Panthers led 5-2 following a Hamaker ace, only to see the Wolves surge ahead 16-13 on a kill from middle Ava Stiller.

Oswego coach Gary Mosley elected not to call a timeout.

“This group, you let them play through those grinds, and they always find a way to get themselves out,” Mosley said. “I get that good feel as to where they’re at, and you can just feel it, like they’re going to be OK right now, I don’t have to burn it.

“And sure enough, it was 16-13, and then it was all gas, no brakes.”

Indeed, the Panthers went on a 12-1 run to capture the opener and kept the accelerator floored while racing to a 15-5 lead in the second set. Hamaker and senior outside Mia Jurkovic were the catalysts, combining for five kills during the first-set rally.

Jurkovic finished with seven kills and also had eight service points, all of which came consecutively to close out the second-half surge.

“It was great,” Flanigan said. “It’s crazy to go up and watch (Hamaker and Jurkovic) hit, especially being the one setting them. It’s so good to see their success.”

Senior right-side Kelsey Foster added five kills and five digs, and senior libero Alexis Terrazas had eight digs and five service points for the Panthers. Flanigan finished with 23 assists and three kills.

“To get this milestone during that game is amazing and (feels like it’s) not real,” Flanigan said of reaching 1,500 assists. “The energy in here was the most it has ever been here.

“It always hypes our whole team up, and it’s the best environment to play in.”

Senior outside Samantha Craft led Oswego East with four kills.

“We did our best, and that’s what I require,” Oswego East coach Dina Beamon said. “I want them to see what they can do. And watch out, because we’re coming.”

But the Wolves don’t have a player as talented as Hamaker, who can attack from anywhere on the court.

“She was ready,” Mosley said. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘Where the heck did Sid just come from?’ She just finds a way.”