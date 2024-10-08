Yorkville Chamber urges caution after two people posed as chamber officials

After two reported incidents of people falsely claiming to be Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce representatives, Chamber officials urge anyone with information or suspicious encounters to contact the Chamber.

While one of the alleged fraudsters has been visiting local businesses offering services from the chamber, another has posted on social media under the name Dave Chig Timms claiming to be an event planner with the Chamber and soliciting payments for booth space for the Chamber’s “Biz Boo!” community trick-or-treat event.

The Chamber says they are not associated with the organization.

“Safety is always a concern for us here, and it’s so unfortunate that incidents like this arise,” Renee Kryger, President of the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “If there’s any question about our involvement in any activity, please call us to confirm.”

Kryger said they have not received any new reports of alleged fraudulent incidents since last week when it made a Facebook posting about the incidents.

The Yorkville Police Department said they have received no reports of the incidents. The police department said this may be an indicator no information was given out and no money was lost.

The police department encourages community member to remain vigilant for any instances of fraud and to report any suspicious activities.