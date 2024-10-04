Aurora man receives 11-year prison sentence after delivering cocaine to undercover officer

An Aurora man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for delivering cocaine to an undercover police officer last year.

Eddie James, 40, pleaded guilty to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance as part of a plea agreement, according to a news release from the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office. Kendall County Circuit Court Judge Jody Gleason handed down the sentence.

He was previously convicted of first-degree murder in 1999 and was on mandatory supervised release when he committed the drug delivery, the release said. In September 2023, James delivered more than 15 grams of cocaine to an undercover police officer working with the Kendall County Police Assistance Team, Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis said in the release.

James was taken into custody in October 2023 following an investigation and has remained in jail since his arrest. He will have to serve 18 months of mandatory supervised release after completing the sentence, according to the release.