Oswego School Board welcomes new student board members

Oswego School District 308 recently announce the appointment of two new student members and two alternates to the Oswego School Board for the 2024-2025 school year.

This marks the third year of student representation on the board. The district is committed to incorporating student voices into decision-making processes.

Oswego East High School’s student board member is senior Hope Rie, who is joined by senior Sahana Mathan as an alternate member. Representing Oswego High School’s student board member is junior Khali Parnell, joined by alternate member, senior Trey Williams.

By giving students a platform to share their perspectives, the district aims to create an educational environment that truly reflects the voices of all stakeholders.

“We are excited to welcome our new student members and alternates,” Oswego School Board President LaTonya Simelton said in a news release. “Their insights and experiences will be invaluable as we strive to make decisions that positively impact our students and the community.”

Oswego School Superintendent Andalib Khelghati said the district “encourages all students to engage and share their thoughts and ideas with their student representatives as their conduit to board leaders.”

Student board members and alternates were chosen after a thorough application and interview process with the School Board. They will serve a term of one year in this role while also being part of the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council, a larger group of high school students who meet regularly to seek and respond to student concerns and work collaboratively with district leaders to ensure student voices are heard.