Sandwich boys golf wins dual with Plano: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BOYS GOLF

Sandwich 177, Somonauk 189, Plano 191

Colten Oakes shot a 41 to lead Sandwich (12-4, 4-2) to the dual meet win at Edgebrook. Nolan Campbell carded a 43, Nolan Oros a 46 and Kyle Michels a 47. Brandon Ramos and Adrian Lazarit each shot a 47, Camden Winkler a 48 and Quentin Santoria a 49 for Plano.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Plano d. Families of Faith Christian Academy 25-7, 25-10

Freshman Jessel Leon tied the school record for most aces in a match with nine, and also had three digs, for Plano. Rita Lauro had six assists, three kills and three digs and Kalia Young three kills.

Newark d. Sandwich 25-11, 25-15

Adrianna Larsen had nine kills, four aces and two blocks, Addison Ness three kills and three aces and Taylor Jeffers 13 assists and three aces for Newark (13-6).